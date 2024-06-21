General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,026,000 after purchasing an additional 384,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,692,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

