Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.51. Glencore shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 291,469 shares.

Glencore Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

