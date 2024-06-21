Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 20,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 9,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

