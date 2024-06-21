Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.19. Gogo shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 701,316 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Gogo Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 62.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

