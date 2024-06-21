Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $954.17

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.17 ($12.12) and traded as low as GBX 937.50 ($11.91). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 956.70 ($12.16), with a volume of 210,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.49) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 964.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.17. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Eric Born purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,540.15). Also, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.10), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($145,158.83). Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

