Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $29.92. Graham shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 65,085 shares.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.95 million, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.