Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 17329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

