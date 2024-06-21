Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.49

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.49 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 133.60 ($1.70). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134.30 ($1.71), with a volume of 2,880,234 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18.

Greencoat UK Wind Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,380.95%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

