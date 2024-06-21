Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 12.5% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 113,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 128,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

