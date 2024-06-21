Greenridge Global Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.06 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.