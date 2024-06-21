Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Shares Up 0.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 29,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

