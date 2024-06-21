Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.90 ($0.66). Approximately 253,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 937,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Harmony Energy Income Trust

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.45.

In related news, insider Hugh McNeal purchased 9,881 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £3,952.40 ($5,022.11). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

