Head-To-Head Analysis: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) vs. Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 12.36% -46.04% 4.44% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.9% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.53 billion 1.54 $729.99 million $7.30 12.29 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wynn Resorts and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 3 10 1 2.86 Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $121.31, indicating a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

