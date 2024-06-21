Head to Head Comparison: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) versus Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Retail Opportunity Investments and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 2 0 2.25 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.21% 2.75% 1.24% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $333.77 million 4.70 $34.53 million $0.30 41.03 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

