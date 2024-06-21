Head-To-Head Contrast: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Naspers and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Naspers has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Naspers and Lendway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.78 billion 5.38 $4.33 billion N/A N/A Lendway $8.03 million 0.90 $2.41 million ($0.31) -13.13

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Lendway N/A -18.99% -7.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Naspers beats Lendway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

