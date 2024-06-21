Head to Head Review: XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.08 -$45.95 million N/A N/A SaverOne 2014 $710,000.00 N/A -$9.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares XTI Aerospace and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XTI Aerospace and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SaverOne 2014 beats XTI Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.