HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.84

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.84 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 123.60 ($1.57). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 6,370,272 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.84.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 1.65%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure

About HICL Infrastructure

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane purchased 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,278.27). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

