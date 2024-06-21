High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.45 and traded as high as C$13.34. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 8,400 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 EPS for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
