HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

