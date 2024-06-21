HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

