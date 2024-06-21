HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $316,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BRSP opened at $5.89 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
BrightSpire Capital Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
