HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $316,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BRSP opened at $5.89 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.