HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $335,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

POOL opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.34 and its 200-day moving average is $379.38. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

