HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $381,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

