HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $141.16 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

