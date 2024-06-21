HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

