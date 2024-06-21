HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

Maximus stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.