HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %
Maximus stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
