HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.