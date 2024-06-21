HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,541 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.26 and a 200-day moving average of $331.38. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $430.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.37.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

