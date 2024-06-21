HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,552 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CSGP opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

