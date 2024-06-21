HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 866 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

