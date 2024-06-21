HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 866 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.