Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.14. Highway shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,693 shares.

Highway Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Highway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

