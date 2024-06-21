Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $217.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $218.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

