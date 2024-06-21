Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.67

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.67 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.37). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 849,373 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.16).

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity at Hochschild Mining

The firm has a market cap of £950.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($168,583.23). 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

