Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00010538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $101.54 million and $4.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,125,788 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

