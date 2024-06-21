Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 397,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 123,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Houston American Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 467.84%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

See Also

