Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $333.27

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.27 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.32). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.32), with a volume of 196,948 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.70).
View Our Latest Research Report on Hunting
Hunting Price Performance
Insider Activity at Hunting
In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,008.59). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.