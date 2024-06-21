Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $333.27

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.27 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.32). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.32), with a volume of 196,948 shares traded.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.70).

View Our Latest Research Report on Hunting

Hunting Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hunting

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £690.27 million, a PE ratio of 760.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,008.59). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.