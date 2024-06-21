IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Down 2.1%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 11,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

IDW Media Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.