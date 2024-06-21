IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IGC Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
