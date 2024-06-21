Innoviva, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVA)

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Innoviva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.09 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 569,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 223.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 432,940 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $4,663,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.