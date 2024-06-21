Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Buys 950 Shares of Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,855.78).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,083.50 ($13.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,167.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 860.60 ($10.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108.33 ($14.08).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

