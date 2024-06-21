International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 70.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT opened at $20.41 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

