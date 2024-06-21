International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £280.93 million, a P/E ratio of 620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.72.

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($528,641.69). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

