Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

