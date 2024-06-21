Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.59

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $24.11. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 47,079 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

