Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $485.90 and last traded at $485.21. 24,438,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 28,171,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.06.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51.5% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

