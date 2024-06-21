io.net Price Down 25.6% This Week (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00005859 BTC on major exchanges. io.net has a market cap of $355.35 million and approximately $238.14 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 4.00096741 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $287,155,177.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

