iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. 14,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,769,000.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

