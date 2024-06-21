iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

