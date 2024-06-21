iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 50,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

