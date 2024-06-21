iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608,281 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,247,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,210,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.